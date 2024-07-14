Malawi, China sign MoU on health cooperation

Xinhua) 10:17, July 14, 2024

LILONGWE, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Malawian Ministry of Health and the National Health Commission of China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between hospitals of the two countries.

Malawian Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and the Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Long Zhou represented the two sides in the signing of the MoU in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi, on Friday.

Chiponda described the signed agreement as "timely" and that it "ushers in a new era of strong cooperation between China and Malawi in the critical field of health care".

According to the minister, the agreement focuses on strengthening key areas such as obstetrics and gynecology of Malawi's Kamuzu Central Hospital and the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province.

The collaboration between the two institutions will enhance local capacity for treating critically ill pregnant women, and improve diagnosis and treatment of gynecological conditions, according to Chaponda.

The minister said the agreement will also focus on radiology and clinical laboratory, whereby Malawian Mzuzu Central Hospital will partner with Xi'an Jiaotong University "to cultivate a skilled workforce" in the said fields.

She further disclosed that the implementation of the agreements will be guided by a joint project proposal and annual plans development by both parties, with a three-year timeframe.

"I want to express our sincere gratitude for the longstanding support the People's Republic of China has extended to Malawi: China's commitment to our health sector is deeply appreciated," said the minister.

She noted: "With this agreement in place, we embark on a new chapter of collaboration that will undoubtedly benefit the health and well-being of the Malawian people."

On the other hand, the Chinese Ambassador to Malawi pledged his government's continued support to Malawi to improve the health sector and the welfare of the citizens.

Ambassador Long said both Malawi and China will benefit from the MoU since doctors from China also learn a lot of the new things that are particular to Malawi.

