Tibetan antelopes migrate to NW China's Hoh Xil to give birth
Tibetan antelopes are seen near Zonag Lake in Hol Xil Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2024. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes migrate to Hoh Xil between May and July to give birth, while they will leave the area together with their offspring in August. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" of this species. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Tibetan antelopes are seen near Zonag Lake in Hol Xil Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2024. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes migrate to Hoh Xil between May and July to give birth, while they will leave the area together with their offspring in August. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" of this species. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
A Tibetan antelope is seen near Zonag Lake in Hol Xil Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2024. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes migrate to Hoh Xil between May and July to give birth, while they will leave the area together with their offspring in August. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" of this species. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Tibetan antelopes are seen near Zonag Lake in Hol Xil Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2024. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes migrate to Hoh Xil between May and July to give birth, while they will leave the area together with their offspring in August. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" of this species. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Brown bears prepare to hunt Tibetan antelopes near Zonag Lake in Hol Xil Nature Reserve, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2024. Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes migrate to Hoh Xil between May and July to give birth, while they will leave the area together with their offspring in August. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" of this species. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
