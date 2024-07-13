China ready to boost global shared development: top diplomat

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China will leverage its experience of modernization and promote the building of a global community with shared development, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the Second High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development in Beijing.

Since the Global Development Initiative (GDI) was proposed nearly three years ago, its cooperation mechanism has been continuously strengthened with fruitful results, garnering widespread acclaim and active participation from the international community, said Wang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of CPC Central Committee.

China is willing to continue to enrich financing channels, innovate cooperation models, strengthen capacity building, expand partnership networks, coordinate actions with all parties, and make persistent efforts to generate vigorous momentum for sustainable development, Wang added.

Noting that vigorously promoting the implementation of the GDI comes at the right time with a promising prospect, Wang said China will anchor the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, focus on the actual needs of the people of all countries, deepen Global South cooperation, and strengthen the alignment of development strategies among all parties.

The conference, themed "Promoting Sustainable Development: Continuous Action for a Better Future," was hosted by the National Development and International Cooperation Agency. Representatives from more than 160 countries, international organizations and other institutions participated in the conference online and offline.

