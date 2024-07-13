Chinese FM meets Gabonese, Malagasy counterparts, former UN Secretary-General

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Malagasy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rafaravavitafika Rasata, who is in China for the Second High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development, in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with Gabonese Minister of Foreign Affairs Regis Onanga Ndiaye, Malagasy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rafaravavitafika Rasata, and former secretary-general of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, respectively, who are attending the opening ceremony of the Second High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development in Beijing.

During the meeting with Regis Onanga Ndiaye, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the Global Development Initiative responds to the urgent desire of developing countries for accelerated development, adding that China appreciates Gabon's participation in the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative.

China is willing to work together with African countries to gather strength in order to accelerate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promote the development and revitalization of the African continent, Wang added.

Regis Onanga Ndiaye expressed gratitude for China's support for Gabon's pursuit of justice and its transitional process, as well as its support for Gabon's independent choice of national system and development path. Gabon greatly appreciates the series of important global initiatives brought up by China and will continue to actively participate in the initiatives.

During the meeting with Rafaravavitafika Rasata, Wang said that China is willing to work together with all parties to pool efforts and assist various countries in accelerating the process of modernization. China welcomes Madagascar's active participation in the implementation of the three major measures to support African industrialization, agricultural modernization and talent development which were announced during the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue in South Africa, he added.

Rafaravavitafika Rasata stated that China's assistance to Africa has never been conditional, and it has proposed a series of important global initiatives, demonstrating its firm determination to support the development of African and other "Global South" countries. Madagascar greatly appreciates this and will continue to actively participate in the implementation.

During the meeting with Ban Ki-moon, who is also chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, Wang said that proposals of building a community with a shared future for humanity, the Belt and Road Initiative and the three major global initiatives have gained widespread support from the international community. China is willing to work together with the United Nations to inject strong impetus into the implementation of the sustainable development agenda and make greater contributions to world peace and human development.

Ban Ki-moon said that the major concepts and proposals put forward by China, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, will bring prosperity and well-being to the world.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Gabonese Minister of Foreign Affairs Regis Onanga Ndiaye, who is in China for the Second High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development, in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Ban Ki-moon, former United Nations secretary-general and chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, who is in China for the Second High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development, in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

