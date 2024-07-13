Global forum in east China aims to promote shared human values

Xinhua) 13:26, July 13, 2024

JINAN, July 12 (Xinhua) -- A two-day forum was held at the birthplace of Chinese philosopher Confucius, aiming at promoting the human values advocated by the Global Civilization Initiative and a community with a shared future for humanity.

Themed "traditional culture and modern civilization," the 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations took place in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, on Wednesday and Thursday. It attracted nearly 400 international guests from 63 countries and regions.

Vincent Meriton, former vice president of Seychelles, delivered a speech at the forum, emphasizing the importance of diversity.

"Every nation is unique with different peoples, customs, languages, histories, beliefs and ideas. These differences should be respected and celebrated because they enrich the diversity of humanity," said Meriton, also chairman of a Seychelles-China friendship association.

"In today's world of division and conflict, the forum is a beacon of hope. Such activities are essential if we want to build bridges between civilizations and promote peace and harmony," said Jose Ramos-Horta, president of Timor-Leste, in a written message. He urged dialogue across cultural barriers and emphasized the need for practical strategies to enhance intercultural cooperation to foster a peaceful, just and inclusive world.

The Global Civilization Initiative, proposed by China in March 2023, was a prominent topic among the guests and experts at the conference. It advocates respect for the diversity of civilizations, the common values of humanity, the importance of inheritance and innovation of civilizations, and robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

"To move forward, we must embrace values of respect, inclusivity and our differences. The Global Civilization Initiative should be celebrated worldwide as a way for peaceful co-existence. It recognizes and respects countries' specificities while acknowledging shared goals of peace, security, sustainability, respect and self-determination," Meriton said.

Participants noted that Confucianism represents an excellent traditional Chinese culture emphasizing benevolence, humanism, faith, justice and harmony and these principles have profoundly influenced the development of not only China but also the world.

Amid intensified geopolitical conflicts worldwide, a gloomy economic outlook and a widening wealth gap, humanity faces a historic crossroads. Participants at the forum advocate for drawing wisdom from exemplary traditional cultures to effectively address these challenges.

"We are in a post-hegemonic world. What kind of world will it be? I think Confucius gave us the right idea. Not one dominant power, not one dominant region, but a world of harmony in diversity," said Jeffrey Sachs, a professor at Columbia University.

The forum also highlighted the integration of traditional culture and modern civilization to promote sustainable development and progress of human civilization.

"We see great potential in technology to promote cultural exchanges and mutual understanding. Digital platforms are bringing people from different nations and cultures together. Innovative initiatives should be carried out to support technology applications to preserve and share our cultural heritages," Ramos-Horta said.

Misha Tadd, director of the Global Laozegetics Research Center at Nankai University, cautioned that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) presents both opportunities and risks, noting that AI involves not just technology but also ethical considerations.

"Which one are we going to cultivate, a good AI or an evil one? What attitude shall we show to AI products, compassion or hostility? These are all worthy of consideration, and traditional philosophy can show the way out," Tadd said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)