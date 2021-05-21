China to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Palestine
Photo taken on May 14, 2021 shows explosions following Israeli air strikes on a bank that belongs to Hamas in Gaza City. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China will provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian government at the earliest possible date, a spokesperson with the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) said on Friday.
CIDCA spokesperson Tian Lin said that in order to help the Palestinian government and people cope with the emergency humanitarian crisis and demonstrate the international humanitarian spirit, the Chinese government had launched a humanitarian assistance response mechanism.
The Chinese government will provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian government in accordance with the urgent needs of Palestine as soon as possible, and help the country carry out treatment of the injured and resettlement of the displaced, Tian said.
