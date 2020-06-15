Chinese medical team visits COVID-19 testing facilities in Palestinian district

RAMALLAH, June 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese medical team on Sunday visited facilities for testing, isolation and treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic in the West Bank district of Ramallah.

The team visited the Central Public Health Lab and was briefed on the latest testing technology of the coronavirus.

The Chinese experts also joined technical discussions with Palestinian clinicians at the premises of the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Head of Palestinian Health Ministry's Preventive Medicine Department Ali Abedrabbo told Xinhua that the technical discussions related to the pandemic have been very helpful to the Palestinian side.

The Chinese medical team also met with the medical staff of the Palestine Medical Complex and visited Hugo Chavez Hospital.

The government-run Palestine Medical Complex was assigned to treat pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19 and Hugo Chavez Hospital is a treatment and isolation center for COVID-19 suspected cases and patients in Turmosayya town.

Ahmad Bitawi, chief of the Palestine Medical Complex, said that the visit would largely contribute to the Palestinian experience in dealing with COVID-19.

"We thank the Chinese leadership and people for this visit, which enriched the scientific dialogue and discussions," he said. "The visit has helped us gain significant experience."

"According to the briefing from the staff of the hospital, I think that they have done a wonderful job in confronting COVID-19," said Zhang Ronggui, professor of medicine at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University.

The team, which arrived in Palestine on June 10, was put together by China's National Health Commission with the members selected by the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission.

They are scheduled to hold a series of meetings with Palestinian counterparts until June 17.

Prior to this visit, China had sent medical supplies to Palestine and organized several meetings between Palestinian and Chinese medical experts via video conferences.

