Home>>
Solomon Islands' prime minister lays wreath at Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:37, July 12, 2024
Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nation vows to boost ties with Solomon Islands
- Chinese premier holds talks with Solomon Islands' prime minister
- Vanuatu's, Solomon Islands' PMs to visit China
- All parties should respect choice of people of Solomon Islands: Chinese FM
- Beyond bricks and mortar: The transformative impact of China's Solomon Islands stadium project
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.