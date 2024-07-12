Solomon Islands' prime minister lays wreath at Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:37, July 12, 2024

Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

