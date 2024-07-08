87th anniversary of Lugou Bridge Incident marked in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:17, July 08, 2024

Student representatives attend a ceremony marking the 87th anniversary of the beginning of China's whole-nation resistance war against Japanese aggression at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Sunday marks the 87th anniversary of the beginning of China's whole-nation resistance war against Japanese aggression.

The historic Lugou Bridge Incident took place 87 years ago at the Lugou Bridge outside Wanping Town on July 7, 1937.

The incident is recognized as the start of Japan's full-scale invasion of China, and China's whole-nation resistance against the Japanese invaders.

Representatives attend a ceremony marking the 87th anniversary of the beginning of China's whole-nation resistance war against Japanese aggression at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Attendees offer floral tributes to martyrs at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a gate of Wanping Town in Beijing, capital of China.(Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Tourists visit the Lugou Bridge in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on July 4, 2024 shows shell craters on the wall of Wanping Town in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on July 4, 2024 shows the Lugou Bridge and Wanping Town in Beijing, capital of China.(Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on July 4, 2024 shows a view of the Lugou Bridge in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China.(Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit an exhibition at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

