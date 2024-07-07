China marks 87th anniversary of resistance war against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 15:15, July 07, 2024

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday marked the 87th anniversary of the beginning of its whole-nation resistance war against Japanese aggression.

Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, presided over a ceremony at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression near the Lugou Bridge, where the historic Lugou Bridge Incident took place 87 years ago.

On July 7, 1937, Japanese soldiers attacked Chinese forces at the Lugou Bridge, marking the beginning of Japan's full-scale invasion of China, and China's whole-nation resistance against the Japanese invaders.

At 9 a.m., the ceremony began with China's national anthem. Poems were recited and songs were performed by students from the capital to express the younger generation's resolve to carry forward the spirit of the heroes and martyrs, advance China's modernization and contribute to the building of a strong nation and national rejuvenation.

Attendees offered floral tributes and bowed to pay their respects to those who had laid down their lives in fighting the Japanese aggression.

The ceremony was attended by about 500 people, including war veterans and family members of military officers in the war.

