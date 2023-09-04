Photo exhibition of relics from CPC's resistance against Japanese aggression opens in Macao

Xinhua) 14:00, September 04, 2023

A visitor is seen during an exhibition of photos about relics from the Communist Party of China's (CPC) resistance against Japanese aggression in south China's Macao, Sept. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of photos about relics from the Communist Party of China's (CPC) resistance against Japanese aggression decades ago opened on Sunday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

The exhibition was co-organized by the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the Oral History Association of Macao in commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The photos reviewed the Chinese people's extremely difficult fight against the Japanese under the leadership of the CPC, including over 40 photos about Macao compatriots' resistance, aiming to help Macao residents better understand the history of the war and its significance, according to the museum.

The exhibition will last until Sept. 22.

