South China's Hainan speeds up layout of aerospace industry
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a remote sensing information Industrial park in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
HAIKOU, July 6 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, Hainan has been continuously advancing the layout of the aerospace industry, with Wenchang focusing on the development of space launching and supporting service industry clusters, and Sanya on satellite remote sensing information application industry clusters.
A modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-3A satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the coast of southern island province of Hainan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a space science and technology museum under construction at a remote sensing information Industrial park in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows a commercial spacecraft launch site under construction in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 1, 2024 shows a view of Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows China's remote sensing satellite ground station in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows a test site at a commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This long-exposure photo shows a modified version of the Long March-7 carrier rocket carrying the Zhongxing-3A satellite blasting off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the coast of southern island province of Hainan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a satellite data receiving antenna at China's remote sensing satellite ground station in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 1, 2024 shows a view of Wenchang International Aerospace City under construction in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows a scene during a rocket launch simulation rehearsal at a commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
