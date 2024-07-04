Chinese lab, company to develop "space computing constellation"

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhejiang Lab and ADA Space, a company specializing in AI satellite internet science and technology, have agreed to jointly develop a "space computing constellation," according to the Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.

At present, ground computing power is still the dominant computing platform, despite the fact that its ground network relies on a large amount of energy consumption resulting in a sharp increase in computing power costs.

Zhejiang Lab and ADA Space have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to promote the development of key technologies, engineering research, and test and verification to construct the "space computing constellation."

A computing network based on the "space computing constellation" can save the high cost of ground computing power, reduce data processing delay and minimize the network data transfer volume.

Next month, the ADA Space will launch an artificial intelligence computing power satellite, that is a space computing satellite. The satellite will focus on the in-orbit verification of multi-modal, multi-task and multi-scene data processing capabilities, the report noted.

