Belarus supports 3 key China-proposed initiatives, consensus on political settlement of Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 11:19, July 05, 2024

ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Belarus supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko here on Thursday.

The Belarusian side also supports the six-point consensus jointly proposed by China and Brazil on a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Lukashenko said when meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana.

