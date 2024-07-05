Home>>
Belarus supports 3 key China-proposed initiatives, consensus on political settlement of Ukraine crisis
(Xinhua) 11:19, July 05, 2024
ASTANA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Belarus supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko here on Thursday.
The Belarusian side also supports the six-point consensus jointly proposed by China and Brazil on a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Lukashenko said when meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- SCO boosts agricultural bonds between China, Central Asia
- Ties with SCO partners praised
- Int'l system facing multiple threats, challenges unprecedented in modern history -- SCO initiative
- Xi calls for bolstering SCO unity, cooperation
- Climate agenda should not be excuse to restrict trade, investment -- SCO initiative
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.