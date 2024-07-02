Home>>
One person killed U.S. Seattle shooting
(Xinhua) 10:41, July 02, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A person died in a shooting early Monday morning in Seattle, the U.S. state of Washington, according to police.
Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. and found a person who had been shot, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Police said it was not yet clear what led to the shooting, and they have not identified any suspects.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. lawmakers' return-to-office push faces resistance from gov't employees, unions
- U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump has some immunity from criminal prosecution
- Commentary: Washington needs to take historical responsibility for war-torn Afghanistan
- Reinvestigation: Promotion of U.S.-style democracy delivers disaster, not peace abroad
- Reinvestigation: Unmasking deep-rooted flaws of U.S. democracy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.