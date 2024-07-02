One person killed U.S. Seattle shooting

Xinhua) 10:41, July 02, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A person died in a shooting early Monday morning in Seattle, the U.S. state of Washington, according to police.

Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. and found a person who had been shot, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said it was not yet clear what led to the shooting, and they have not identified any suspects.

