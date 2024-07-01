China's express delivery volume crosses 80b in H1

11:26, July 01, 2024 By Li Peixuan ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Staff members at the joint distribution center in Yucheng handle parcels with the help of a sorting machine. ZHANG YU/CHINA NEWS SERVICE

China's parcel delivery sector has handled more than 80 billion parcels as of Sunday, reaching the number 59 days earlier than 2023, according to the State Post Bureau of China.

According to the bureau, China's express delivery market has continued to grow rapidly, with an average monthly business volume exceeding 13 billion parcels.

Especially since June, driven by favorable factors such as the mid-year promotions on e-commerce platforms, the daily average volume of express deliveries in China has exceeded 500 million parcels, the bureau said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)