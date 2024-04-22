China pioneers future of low-altitude flying taxis, drones (2)

People's Daily Online) 10:39, April 22, 2024

What will parcel and food delivery look like in the future?

Delivery workers will take to the skies, no longer required to rush through wind and rain. Drones will deliver directly to people's doorsteps, reaching even the most remote regions. Delivery times will improve dramatically, shifting from "days" to "hours," with the fastest delivery of fresh products reaching customers' hands in record time. For logistics — one of the most speed-demanding industries — low-altitude air services will quickly emerge as the optimal solution.

