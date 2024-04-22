Home>>
China pioneers future of low-altitude flying taxis, drones (2)
(People's Daily Online) 10:39, April 22, 2024
What will parcel and food delivery look like in the future?
Delivery workers will take to the skies, no longer required to rush through wind and rain. Drones will deliver directly to people's doorsteps, reaching even the most remote regions. Delivery times will improve dramatically, shifting from "days" to "hours," with the fastest delivery of fresh products reaching customers' hands in record time. For logistics — one of the most speed-demanding industries — low-altitude air services will quickly emerge as the optimal solution.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Low-altitude economy exhibition area debuts at Canton Fair
- Low-altitude sightseeing lifts off in island province
- Thriving logistics reflect China's economic vitality
- China shows world how to deliver parcels
- In Numbers: China's express delivery sector sees double-digit growth in 2023
- China's express parcel volume expected to hit 142.5 bln in 2024
- Record-breaking 120 billionth parcel mirrors vigor of Chinese economy
- China sees delivery of 120b parcels
- China's parcel delivery sector hits record pace
- China's courier industry accelerates green, low-carbon development
- China's express delivery sector reports rapid expansion in first eight months
- China's express delivery sector expands in August
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.