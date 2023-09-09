China's express delivery sector expands in August
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector registered expansion in August, according to a monthly industry index.
The State Post Bureau said the monthly express delivery development index came in at 361.5 in August, up 16.2 percent year on year.
The sub-index for service quality grew 27.1 percent from a year earlier, the sub-index for development scale picked up 10.6 percent year on year, and the sub-index for development capacity went up 3.6 percent year on year.
The operation of China's courier sector is relatively stable, and the market size continues to grow, said the State Post Bureau.
The index is compiled based on data from major logistics firms' operating delivery services. It reflects the overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.
Photos
Related Stories
- Online sales drive delivery sector growth
- "Next day delivery" in the depths of Tianshan Mountains
- Advisers call for greater protection of couriers' rights
- China's express delivery sector grows as consumption recovers
- Postman spends 16 years making mountain deliveries in central China's Hunan
- Parcel sector to deliver big revenues this year
- Express delivery industry gives boost to China's rural revitalization
- Couriers rush to Beijing to clear delivery backlog
- 100 billion parcels sent so far this year
- China's express delivery sector picks up, shows market potential
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.