British businesses should maintain confidence in Chinese growth: business leaders

Xinhua) 13:24, June 28, 2024

LONDON, June 28 (Xinhua) -- "We tend to focus more on the changes as outsiders, but when you're doing business in China, I'm often struck by the continuity rather than the changes," said Julian Fisher, chair of the British Chamber of Commerce in China, on Wednesday.

At an event cohosted by the chamber on the topic of the next British government's strategy for China, many British business leaders expressed optimism about China's growth, acknowledging the opportunities despite certain difficulties.

St. John Moore, head of Beijing at Brunswick Group said, "While China's growth may be slower than a few years ago, the market continues to present notable opportunities."

"It is a market that is still growing, with a GDP of nearly USD 18 trillion last year, adding an economy the size of a mid-size country in a single year," he said.

Fisher also highlighted China's closer partnerships with countries in the South through the Belt and Road Initiative as an indication of its economic potential.

"I visited Uzbekistan a month ago and saw a Chinese construction of a hydropower station that can benefit over 20,000 local people," Fisher said.

When asked what the business community expects from the next British government's China strategy, Trey McArver, co-founder of China-focused consultancy Trivium China, said the community is hoping for a constructive relationship that reflects a more balanced tone in discussions about China.

"It's in the ultimate interest of the UK to have economic engagement with China. We cannot simply walk away and stand on particular values," Moore added.

All attendees agreed that the next British government should engage in informed dialogue with the business community and consider the tone when speaking about China.

"Having worked with businesses operating in China for the past 15 years, what strikes me most is how companies are more focused on policy changes coming from the United States and Europe rather than China, which is clear on its policy goals," McArver noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)