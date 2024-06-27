Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 08:10, June 27, 2024

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday presided over a State Council executive meeting to hear a report on promoting the building of a beautiful China, study work on foreign capital utilization, and mull ways to strengthen the training of skilled personnel.

The meeting adopted guidelines on bolstering the nursing workforce and optimizing nursing services, and draft rules on implementing the Law on Guarding State Secrets.

It noted that China's ecological environment has seen continued improvement, and called for efforts to coordinate pollution reduction with carbon reduction and work to keep skies blue, waters clear and lands pollution-free.

Policy coordination should be strengthened to integrate work toward the carbon goals and ecological protection with the expansion of investment and consumption, and with the cultivation of growth drivers, according to the meeting.

It also highlighted the important role of foreign-funded enterprises in fostering China's new development paradigm, and urged further measures to attract and utilize foreign capital.

China will expand its opening-up of key areas, optimize policy implementation, facilitate foreign investment further, and renew its catalogue of industries encouraging foreign investment, the meeting said.

On the training of skilled personnel, the meeting ordered efforts to strengthen research on the job market to cultivate skilled talent that is in short supply and in demand among enterprises.

Efforts should be made to step up policy support, make good use of funds such as training subsidies, and enhance employment services for key groups such as college graduates and migrant workers, the meeting said.

It urged efforts to strengthen the nursing workforce and optimize nursing services to meet the people's demand for medical services, and ordered efforts to attract more talent to the nursing sector.

It also stressed the importance of guarding state secrets in accordance with laws and regulations, and called for measures to eliminate related hidden dangers and plug loopholes in a timely manner.

