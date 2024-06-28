Deploying drone for forest patrolling reduces disaster risks in NE China's Yichun
A staff member from DJI introduces thermal imaging for drone forest patrolling at Dailing forestry bureau in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 27, 2024. Recently, the Dailing forestry bureau has integrated advanced technology to enhance forestry management. By deploying drones, the bureau has achieved intelligent and automated forest patrolling, significantly reducing disaster risks and improving patrol efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
This photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the real-time distribution map of drones for forest patrolling at the control room of Dailing forestry bureau in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Recently, the Dailing forestry bureau has integrated advanced technology to enhance forestry management. By deploying drones, the bureau has achieved intelligent and automated forest patrolling, significantly reducing disaster risks and improving patrol efficiency. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
