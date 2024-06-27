Weight of samples retrieved by Chang'e-6 to be revealed on Friday

Xinhua

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The weight of the samples collected from the far side of the moon by the Chang'e-6 mission will be made public on Friday, the China National Space Administration said on Thursday.

