Weight of samples retrieved by Chang'e-6 to be revealed on Friday
(Xinhua) 15:51, June 27, 2024
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The weight of the samples collected from the far side of the moon by the Chang'e-6 mission will be made public on Friday, the China National Space Administration said on Thursday.
