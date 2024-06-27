Home>>
China plans new deep space exploration missions
(Xinhua) 15:50, June 27, 2024
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China is scheduled to launch the Tianwen-2 mission around 2025 for asteroid exploration, the Tianwen-3 mission around 2030 to collect Martian samples and the Tianwen-4 mission also around 2030 to explore the Jovian system.
