Chinese vice premier urges efforts to improve logistics sector

Xinhua) 10:33, June 27, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Fuzhou Modern Logistics City in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 25, 2024. He made an investigation and research trip to Fuzhou on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

FUZHOU, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has called for action to overhaul the logistics sector to facilitate the establishment of a unified domestic market.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks on Tuesday during an investigation and research trip to Fuzhou, the capital of east China's Fujian Province.

The senior official stressed the need to accelerate the construction of a high-standard logistics system and reduce logistics costs.

He said that local authorities should prioritize the protection of people's lives and assets during the flood season.

He also noted that necessity of inspecting transportation infrastructure such as subways and roads, as well as locations prone to geological hazards or urban waterlogging, and the necessity of stepping up preparations for emergency response work.

In the event of flooding, disaster relief measures should be taken immediately to restore normal life as soon as possible, He said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)