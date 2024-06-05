China's road logistics price index up in May

Xinhua) 09:23, June 05, 2024

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index went up in May as the demand for road freight transport expanded in April and May, industry data shows.

The index came in at 103 last month, up 0.13 percent month on month and rising 0.39 percent from the same period of 2023, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

Specifically, the figure for full-truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, stood at 103.2, up 0.18 percent from the previous month and climbing 0.46 percent year on year, according to the survey.

The association attributed the growth of the index to increased activity of the road logistics market in April and May, noting that both surveyed freight volume through main routes of express delivery and the volume of freight transportation traffic on expressways rebounded month on month in May.

It also predicted that the price index is likely to see a mild decrease in the next stage during the traditional off-season of the road logistics market.

