Bolivian coup leader General Zuniga arrested

Xinhua) 09:59, June 27, 2024

LA PAZ, June 26 (Xinhua) -- General Juan Jose Zuniga was arrested on Wednesday, just hours after his failed coup against President Luis Arce, according to local authorities.

The arrest was made in the city of La Paz in an operation coordinated and presided over by Deputy Interior Minister Jhonny Aguilera.

At a press conference, Jose Luis Tarquino, the head of communication of the Attorney General's Office (FGE), announced the beginning of a criminal investigation of Zuniga and others involved in the attempted coup.

"Given the latest events that occurred in the city of La Paz, the Attorney General ordered the initiation of all legal actions that correspond to the criminal investigation against Gen. Juan Jose Zuniga and all other participants in the events," Tarquino said.

In addition, an immigration alert was issued against Zuniga to prevent his possible escape from the country, he said.

The Prosecutor's Office for the Department of La Paz immediately formed a commission of prosecutors to thoroughly investigate the attempted coup.

Amid the tension and uncertainty, Arce and his cabinet reaffirmed their firm stance against any attempts at destabilization, and pledged to maintain peace and order in the country.

