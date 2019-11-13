Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019
Bolivia calls for session to address President Morales' resignation

(Xinhua)    10:52, November 13, 2019

LA PAZ, Nov. 12 -- Bolivian Senate's Second Vice President Jeanine Anez called here on Tuesday for an extraordinary session of the Legislative Assembly at 16:00 local time (2000 GMT) to address the resignation of President Evo Morales.

Opposition legislators as well as those from the ruling party have promised their attendance at the Bolivian Plurinational Legislative Assembly, said Anez.

"With great responsibility, parliamentarians from the ruling party as well as the opposition have committed to appearing in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Chamber of Senators, as well as at the regulatory quorum for the extraordinary session this afternoon," she said.

The main objective of the extraordinary session is to address the resignations of Morales and Vice President Garcia Linera and create a transitional government within 90 days.

The Legislative Assembly is tasked with naming an interim president and forming an electoral council that will call for new elections.

However, in accordance with the constitutional line of succession, the Senate must convene before this happens, so that Anez can officially assume the presidency of the legislative branch and preside over the extraordinary session of the Legislative Assembly, following the body's former President Adriana Salvatierra's resignation on Sunday.

