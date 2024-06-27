Yemen's Houthi group claims home-made hypersonic missile attack on ship in Arabian Sea

Xinhua) 09:10, June 27, 2024

The screenshot captured from a video released by Yemen's Houthi group on June 26, 2024 shows that a hypersonic missile is launched from an undisclosed desert area in Yemen. Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday they used a domestically developed hypersonic missile in an attack on a cargo ship in the Arabian Sea earlier this week. (Xinhua)

SANAA, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday they used a domestically developed hypersonic missile in an attack on a cargo ship in the Arabian Sea earlier this week.

The Houthis released a video statement purporting to show the launch of the missile, dubbed "Hadim 2," without disclosing the exact timing of the attack. The video depicts a long, yellow rocket with Roman numerals on its fins, launched from a mobile platform in an unidentified desert location.

The statement described the Hadim 2 as a solid-fuel hypersonic ballistic missile manufactured by Houthi military facilities.

The group said this marked the first public revelation of the missile, used to target the Israeli-related cargo ship MSC Sarach V. The Houthis claimed responsibility for attacking the vessel on Tuesday.

The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center reported on Monday that the Liberian-flagged MSC Sarah V was targeted by a missile in the Arabian Sea but not struck. No causalty or ship damage was reported.

The Houthis have escalated attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November, using drones and missiles. They justify these actions as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

