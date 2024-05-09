Houthi group launches attacks on Israel-linked ships in maritime escalation

SANAA, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group announced on Thursday that they have conducted attacks on three vessels associated with Israel in the Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.

According to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, the operation was a coordinated effort involving naval, drone, and missile forces.

The first two vessels, identified as the MSC DIEGO and MSC GINA, were located in the Gulf of Aden. The third vessel, the MSC VITTORIA, was reportedly struck twice, once in the Indian Ocean and again in the Arabian Sea. Sarea did not provide specific dates or times for the attacks but claimed the strikes were precise.

Sarea also vowed readiness to intensify military actions in support of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, an early report from the British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said MSC GINA and MSC DIEGO, both Panama-flagged container vessels, were attacked by two missiles on Tuesday when traversing the Gulf of Aden.

"Neither was hit, and all crew on board are safe," the UKMTO added.

The Houthi group, which has taken control of several northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa, has been targeting ships linked to Israel since the previous year, citing solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Recently, the group has also threatened actions against similar vessels in the Mediterranean.

