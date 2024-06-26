Beijing hosts promotional event in New York to celebrate sister city relationship

Xinhua) 09:05, June 26, 2024

Edward Mermelstein, commissioner for international affairs of New York City, speaks during Beijing City Promotion and Beijing-New York Sister City Concert in New York, the United States, June 24, 2024. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Beijing, the capital city of China, hosted a promotional event here on Monday for the locals in celebration of the sister city relationship established with New York in 1980.

The event featured inspiring speeches and showcased Chinese and American folk music performed with traditional Chinese instruments. U.S. bilingual comedian Jesse Appell highlighted Beijing's tourist attractions to around 150 participants in both languages.

Attendees enjoyed a photo exhibition depicting Beijing and had the opportunity to win lucky draws for free stays in Beijing's five-star hotels.

The year 2024 marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the United States. Xia Linmao, executive vice mayor of Beijing municipality, noted that New York was the first American city to form a sister city relationship with Beijing.

"Over the years, the two cities have enjoyed close economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and frequent interactions among the people. Together, the two cities have witnessed the development of our state-to-state relations, serving as a model of friendly exchanges," said Xia.

Xia also highlighted the strategic partnership between Beijing's National Center for the Performing Arts and New York's Carnegie Hall, which led to the establishment of the World Association for Performing Arts. Additionally, the Universal Beijing Resort, jointly developed by New York City-based NBC Universal and Beijing, has attracted over 20 million visitors since its opening in 2021, becoming one of China's most popular tourist destinations.

"These are vivid illustrations and splendid reflections of the interactions between the two countries and cities," Xia said.

Xia invited New Yorkers to share development opportunities in Beijing, strengthen business and trade cooperation, deepen cultural exchanges, and contribute to sub-national exchanges between China and the United States.

The partnership between New York City and Beijing marked by cooperation across numerous sectors stands as a testament to the power of international collaboration, said Edward Mermelstein, commissioner for international affairs of New York City.

"These relationships between New York City and Beijing are a powerful example of how international cooperation can lead to shared success. Both cities benefit immensely from their collaborative spirit," said Mermelstein.

"So as we continue to work together, I am confident that this partnership will only grow stronger, bringing even greater prosperity and understanding to both our cities and the world," Mermelstein said.

The consensus reached by Chinese and U.S. leaders last November in San Francisco guided the direction and paved the way for restarting or jump-starting connections between the two countries, said Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping.

"Right now, China and the United States have 284 sister cities and sister provinces," said Huang, who hosted the event.

In an interview with Xinhua, Appell encouraged Americans to visit Beijing, emphasizing the wealth of activities available and the importance of cultural exchanges in U.S.-China relations.

George Joseph, a travel business owner from the Bronx, won the prize for a free stay of five nights at a five-star hotel in Beijing. He said he hoped to have an enjoyable trip to China with enriching educational and cultural experiences and then share what he had learned with others.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully going to China, and especially going to Beijing," he said.

Artists from Beijing perform during Beijing City Promotion and Beijing-New York Sister City Concert, in New York, the United States, June 24, 2024. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

U.S. bilingual comedian Jesse Appell introduces Beijing's tourist attractions during Beijing City Promotion and Beijing-New York Sister City Concert in New York, the United States, June 24, 2024. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

