Interview: Dutch auto dealer optimistic about Chinese NEVs in European market

ALKMAAR, the Netherlands, June 24 (Xinhua) -- A Dutch auto dealer has expressed optimism about the prospects of Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs) in Europe.

Kjeld Riegen, head of China's NEV brand Voyah at Gomes Noord, shared his enthusiasm for the business prospects of working with Voyah, a high-end division of the Chinese Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua on the opening day of Voyah's first store in the Netherlands last week, Riegen emphasized the technology and reliability of the Chinese NEVs, noting their high cost-effectiveness and appeal to European consumers.

"The general picture of Voyah in the Netherlands is looking good," said Riegen, adding that Gomes Noord plans to open three more Voyah stores in the Netherlands.

"In September, we will start in Belgium as well. So it looks very promising. We have a nice model lineup, and the quality of Voyah is great," he said.

Gomes Noord, which also represents Germany's leading luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz in the Netherlands, has divided its new showroom into two sections showcasing both Voyah and Mercedes-Benz vehicles side by side.

During the store opening, several Dongfeng Motor NEV models made their Dutch debut, including the Voyah concept car i-Cozy, Mhero 1, Dongfeng Box, and Dongfeng 007.

Riegen highlighted that extensive testing had been carried out to ensure the quality of Voyah vehicles. "We have the utmost trust in the quality of Dongfeng products," he said.

Having recently traveled to China, Riegen was impressed by the progress he witnessed firsthand. He attended a global event of Dongfeng Motor in April, and visited the Beijing auto show.

"It's very impressive. We saw autonomous cars driving in Wuhan and new models from various Chinese brands. The electrified traffic was quiet, giving a glimpse of what we can achieve in the future as we electrify our cars more in Holland," he said.

Riegen highlighted the rapid advancement of Chinese brands' technology, particularly in autonomous driving systems.

Confident in the growing popularity of Chinese NEVs in Europe, Riegen noted the high level of technology, as well as the reliability, battery capacity, luxurious feel, and affordability of these vehicles.

"We have a total range to offer our customers," he said. "I think it's suitable for most countries."

He is also a strong advocate for the future of NEVs and intelligent mobility.

"The Netherlands is leading in adapting to new mobility trends, and I believe we have a bright future ahead with smart mobility and autonomous driving," he said.

Riegen shared his own experience: "I really love the Voyah Free. It drives tremendously, with great power and all options."

"The Mhero is another impressive model, a dream car with immense power. The quality of the smaller Dongfeng Box is also remarkable. Overall, I am impressed by multiple models of the brand," he said.

