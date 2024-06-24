Malaysian man fascinated by Chinese NEVs

June 24, 2024

"I think it is eco-friendly, quiet, and has great acceleration, and the driving experience is amazing! If I'm buying a car in the future, a new energy vehicle (NEV) like this would definitely be my top choice," People's Daily Online’s Malaysian reporter Ahmad Syukri Azmi said with excitement as he tried an NEV for the first time.

He made the remarks during an investigation tour of Chinese NEV giant BYD's factory in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. The tour allowed the Malaysian reporter and his colleagues to gain a better understanding of how an NEV is produced.

With an NEV passenger car industrial chain beginning to take shape in Henan, BYD's Zhengzhou factory had cumulatively produced around 202,000 NEVs as of the end of December 2023, contributing an industrial output value of 33.5 billion yuan (about $4.62 billion).

The complete and stable industrial and supply chains have "hit the accelerator" for China's NEVs' drive into global markets.

According to Syukri, NEVs from Chinese automakers like BYD are already a familiar sight in Malaysia.

"In Kuala Lumpur, we often see BYD cars driving around the streets. Currently, BYD has two models available in the Malaysian market, and one of my friends has purchased one of them," Syukri said.

