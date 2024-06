We Are China

In pics: summer harvest across China

Xinhua) 09:54, June 22, 2024

A farmer picks a watermelon at a fruit and vegetable planting base in Nanlu Village of Moganshan Town, Deqing County in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 19, 2024. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows farmers harvesting celery at a vegetable field in Tangfang Town, Gaoqing County, Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests potatoes in Yuangezhuang Village of Jiaozhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Wang Zhaomai/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests grapes at a fruit planting base in Lulong County, Qinhuangdao City, north China's Hebei Province, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A villager picks grapes in a greenhouse in Anshang Village of Xuzhuang Town, Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Li Zongxian/Xinhua)

