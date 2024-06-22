Chinese, Nigerian FM hold talks, attend first plenary session of inter-governmental committee

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, in Beijing, capital of China, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi held talks with Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar in Beijing on Friday. The two foreign ministers also attended the first Plenary Session of China-Nigeria Inter-governmental Committee.

During the talks, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Nigeria is a major African country with extensive influence. The sound development of China-Nigeria relations will serve as an example and a guide for China-Africa relations.

China is ready to work with Nigeria as a good brother who supports each other, a good partner for mutual benefit, a good friend who upholds fairness and justice, and a good partner who upholds peace and stability. The two countries will work together to achieve development and revitalization, and elevate China-Nigeria and China-Africa relations to a new level, Wang said.

Tuggar said Nigeria will continue to unswervingly adhere to the one-China principle and hopes to strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen strategic communication and carry out closer practical cooperation with China. Nigeria is willing to join hands with China to unite countries of the global South, uphold multilateralism, and safeguard fairness and justice, he said.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on China-Africa cooperation and agreed to work together for fruitful outcomes of the new session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to be held in China this fall.

While attending the first plenary session, Wang noted that China-Nigeria Inter-governmental Committee has been at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation in promoting practical cooperation since its establishment more than three years ago.

China and Nigeria, both major developing countries, should continue to build consensus and promote cooperation, inject new impetus into the development of China-Nigeria and China-Africa relations and make new contributions to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang said.

The two sides should adhere to the strategic positioning of bilateral relations and always regard each other as important strategic partners, carry forward the exemplary role of economic and trade cooperation and achieve coordinated development of cooperation in various fields so that the fruits of cooperation will benefit the common people, Wang said.

The China-Nigeria Inter-governmental Committee is the first inter-governmental committee mechanism established between China and African countries. The two sides should take the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries as the core task and transform the cooperation plan into concrete results with practical actions.

Tuggar spoke highly of the outcomes of the first plenary session, and expressed willingness to continue to deepen mutual trust with China and push for more outcomes in cooperation in various fields.

After the session, the two sides issued a joint statement of the first plenary session.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar attend the first Plenary Session of China-Nigeria Inter-governmental Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

