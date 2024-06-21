Deep-rooted racism persists in U.S.

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

The recently released Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2023 pointed out that deep-rooted racism persists in the U.S., with cases of severe racial discrimination.

The UN Human Rights Committee noted that racism in the U.S. still exists today in the form of racial profiling, police killings and numerous human rights violations. Ethnic minorities in the country face systematic, persistent and comprehensive racial discrimination, and racist ideology is widely prevalent in American society.

In a recent survey by Pew Research Center, most Black adults say they have experienced racial discrimination (75 percent), either regularly (13 percent) or from time to time (62 percent). They say these experiences make them feel like the system is set up for their failure. Many also say Black people must work harder than everyone else to achieve success.

