Black Americans flee U.S. for safety: USA Today

Xinhua) 11:06, July 20, 2023

NEW YORK, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A 2020 Gallup poll found that 40 percent of Black Americans do not feel safe in their community at night, compared to 16 percent of white Americans, while a 2022 Pew Research poll found 32 percent of Black Americans worry regularly about being attacked or threatened because of their race, reported USA Today on Tuesday.

"For some Black Americans, the search for the safest place begins outside of the United States," said the report. "There are lots of reasons why some Black families, especially Black women, are looking to live elsewhere. It's not just healthcare."

There have already been 377 mass shootings in 2023 in the country, the Gun Violence Archive reported in July 2023. In Portugal, where some American families live now, there were only 97 cases of voluntary manslaughter in 2022.

One way Black Americans are finding safety abroad is through community groups found on social media sites like Facebook and TikTok with searches like "Black expat in ...", according to the report. Green Book Global, a Black travel review and bookings site, has emerged as another resource.

"Safety is relative," noted the report, adding that some majority-white countries still struggle with the issue of racism, as do many of the other high-ranking "peaceful" and "happy" nations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)