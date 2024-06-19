Number of drug users drops by 20.3 pct in China: report

Xinhua) 16:03, June 19, 2024

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- By the end of 2023, the number of drug users in China had stood at 896,000, recording a decrease of 20.3 percent compared to the previous year, according to an official report.

The 2023 situation report was issued by the office of China National Narcotics Control Commission on Wednesday.

