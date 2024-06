We Are China

Tibetan antelopes embark on birth-giving season in SW China

Xinhua) 10:43, June 19, 2024

Pregnant Tibetan antelopes lick themselves to ease off the discomfort before parturition in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. Tibetan antelopes, a native species in China's Qinghai-Tibet Plateau under first-class state protection, have recently embarked on their birth-giving season. Their total population has exeeded 300,000, over 200,000 of which are living in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A pregnant Tibetan antelope licks herself to ease off the discomfort before parturition in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Pregnant Tibetan antelopes graze at dusk in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A Tibetan antelope is pictured at sunset in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured at sunset in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A Tibetan antelope and her newborn are pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Pregnant Tibetan antelopes are pictured in twilight in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope newborn is pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope breastfeeds her newborn in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope breastfeeds her newborn in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A Tibetan antelope newborn is pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A Tibetan antelope newborn is pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A Tibetan antelope newborn is pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Pregnant Tibetan antelopes are pictured at dusk in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope and her newborn are pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope breastfeeds her newborn in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Pregnant Tibetan antelopes are pictured at sunset in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Pregnant Tibetan antelopes graze at dusk in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope newborn staggers in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Pregnant Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope and her newborn are pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A Tibetan antelope and her newborn are pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A Tibetan antelope newborn tries to get on its feet in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope newborn sleeps in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope newborn and its mother are pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope takes care of her newborn in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Pregnant Tibetan antelopes are pictured under a rainbow in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope newborn rests under the watch of a female antelope in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope newborn is pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Purbu Tsering)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope newborn jogs among the adults in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope newborn is pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope breastfeeds her newborn in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Purbu Tsering)

