Home>>
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1159 against USD Wednesday
(Xinhua) 10:22, June 19, 2024
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 11 pips to 7.1159 against the U.S. dollar Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Local currency settlement strengthens mutual benefit in foreign trade
- Yuan resilient amid wave of depreciation against dollar in Asia
- RMB retains 4th spot as currency for global payments: SWIFT
- Chinese yuan weakens to 7.0946 against USD Wednesday
- Chinese yuan incorporated in Bangladesh's RTGS system
- RMB's share in global payments rises
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.