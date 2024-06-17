Photovoltaic 'ocean' in the desert

(People's Daily App) 10:18, June 17, 2024

Let's take a look at the photovoltaic arrays in the Mu Us Desert at sunset. The Mu Us Desert, on North China's Ordos Plateau, spans parts of Shaanxi Province and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and is one of the four major desert lands in China. The desert transforms into a blue "photovoltaic ocean," with the oasis under the solar panels contrasting sharply against the yellow sand. (Edited by Zou Yun＆Intern Liu Yaqi)

