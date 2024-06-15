Home>>
South Africa's National Assembly elects Thoko Didiza as speaker
(Xinhua) 15:32, June 15, 2024
CAPE TOWN, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Thoko Didiza, the South African agriculture minister, was on Friday elected as speaker of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.
