Saturday, June 15, 2024

South Africa's National Assembly elects Thoko Didiza as speaker

(Xinhua) 15:32, June 15, 2024

CAPE TOWN, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Thoko Didiza, the South African agriculture minister, was on Friday elected as speaker of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

