Chinese defense spokesperson urges U.S. to rectify strategic perception of China

Xinhua) 09:16, June 15, 2024

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday urged the United States to rectify its strategic perception of China and to push forward relations between the two countries and the two militaries along the right track.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when responding to a media inquiry regarding a potential 18-billion-dollar increase in the U.S. defense budget for the financial year 2025 to counter China and other near-peer adversaries.

The spokesperson said fabricating imaginary enemies and stirring up bloc confrontation are old tricks of the United States, revealing its engrained Cold War mentality and hegemonic mindset.

Zhang said that China adheres to a path of peaceful development and a defense policy that is defensive in nature. China's development is not targeted at any party, nor does it pose a threat to any party.

The Chinese military has carried out extensive exchanges and cooperation with the militaries of more than 150 countries, and has always been a staunch force in defending world peace, Zhang said.

