Wang Yi meets Ethiopian FM on bilateral relations

Xinhua) 10:58, June 11, 2024

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Noting that Ethiopia is an influential African nation and the seat of the African Union headquarters, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Ethiopia's peace and stability are of great significance to the region.

Over the past two years, Ethiopia's domestic peace process has progressed orderly, and its economic and social development achievements have been remarkable, Wang said, adding he believes that the Ethiopian government and people will achieve even greater success on the path of peace, development, and prosperity.

China-Ethiopia relations have maintained a good momentum of development, with President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed maintaining strategic communication and reaching a series of important consensuses, particularly the decision to elevate bilateral relations to an all-weather strategic partnership, opening broad prospects for future cooperation, Wang said.

Guided by the important consensuses of the leaders, China is willing to deepen the all-weather friendship, expand cooperation in various fields, and promote more achievements in bilateral relations, benefiting the people of both nations.

Noting Ethiopia's deep friendship with China, Atske Selassie said the elevation of bilateral relations to an all-weather strategic partnership is warmly welcomed by the Ethiopian government and people.

China is Ethiopia's largest source of foreign investment and export destination, and bilateral cooperation has strongly promoted Ethiopia's economic and social development, he said.

Ethiopia is willing to learn from China's development experience and, together with other African countries, promote greater development in China-Africa cooperation, he added.

Atske Selassie said Ethiopia appreciates and supports the three global initiatives proposed by China, recognizing their milestone significance and expressing willingness to actively participate in relevant cooperation to promote their implementation.

Both sides agreed to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding sovereignty and development interests, enhancing pragmatic cooperation and upgrading their quality, strengthening coordination in international and regional affairs, and making objective, balanced, and constructive voices on hotspot issues.

