Tourists visit Riyue Tan scenic spot during holiday of Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua) 11:10, June 10, 2024

This photo taken on June 9, 2024 shows the scenic spot of Riyue Tan, or the Sun Moon Lake, during the holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, in Nantou County, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Wang Chenghao)

Tourists visit the scenic spot of Riyue Tan, or the Sun Moon Lake, during the holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, in Nantou County, southeast China's Taiwan, June 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Chenghao)

Tourists visit the scenic spot of Riyue Tan, or the Sun Moon Lake, during the holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, in Nantou County, southeast China's Taiwan, June 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Chenghao)

Tourists visit the scenic spot of Riyue Tan, or the Sun Moon Lake, during the holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, in Nantou County, southeast China's Taiwan, June 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Chenghao)

Tourists visit the scenic spot of Riyue Tan, or the Sun Moon Lake, during the holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, in Nantou County, southeast China's Taiwan, June 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Chenghao)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)