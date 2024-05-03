We Are China

People enjoy May Day holiday across China

Xinhua) 10:01, May 03, 2024

People of Miao ethnic group perform Lusheng dance at a plaza in Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in the city of Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a national wetland park in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a folk performance at Nanchuan ancient street in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)

Children make handicrafts with the instruction of a teacher at a forest park in Huimin County of Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

Tourists experience drifting in Zhuquan Village of Yinan County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Qianmen commercial district in Beijing, capital of China, May 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

