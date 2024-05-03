We Are China

Tourists enjoy May Day holiday across China

Xinhua) 09:21, May 03, 2024

Tourists buy candies at a market in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tourists visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists have fun at an amusement park in Xiangtan, central China's Hunan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Tourists pose for photos on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists visit a scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liu Ning)