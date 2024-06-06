Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested after taking over Stanford president's office

Xinhua) 11:11, June 06, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Thirteen pro-Palestinian protesters at Stanford University were arrested on Wednesday after they briefly took over the president's office, authorities said.

In the latest campus action calling for divestment from Israel, students and alumni entered President Richard Saller's office in the early morning, according to the pro-Palestinian group's spokesperson.

They vowed to "remain inside the building and are refusing to leave until their demands are met," the spokesperson said in a statement.

After several hours, the building was back in university control after campus police and Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies took action, officials said.

"We are appalled and deeply saddened by the actions that occurred on our campus earlier today," according to a joint statement from the university president and Jenny Martinez, Stanford provost.

A campus police officer was injured during the clashes, the Stanford administrators said.

Those who are students "will be immediately suspended" and seniors "will not be allowed to graduate," they added.

Wednesday is the last day of classes for the spring term. The Stanford Commencement Weekend is set for June 13 to 16.

