7th China Trade Fair Indonesia 2024 kicks off in Jakarta

Xinhua) 09:29, June 05, 2024

JAKARTA, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Seventh China Trade Fair Indonesia 2024 commenced at the Jakarta International Expo on Tuesday, attracting nearly 1,000 companies from 19 Chinese provinces and cities, including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Shandong, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, along with local Indonesian businesses.

Covering a total exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the four-day trade fair features various sectors such as industrial equipment and components, plastic printing and packaging equipment, educational equipment, building materials, household appliances, and textiles and apparel. Notably, this year's trade fair introduced the education equipment industry for the first time, with 59 education equipment companies participating.

Li Feng, deputy chief representative of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Indonesia, emphasized that Chinese companies operating in Indonesia contribute to diverse fields such as mining, smelting, communications, digital economy, and new energy. Their presence positively impacts employment, tax revenue, and industrial chains in Indonesia.

"This trade fair serves as a high-quality platform for Chinese and Indonesian enterprises to connect, and it will undoubtedly help both sides fully explore the growth potential of bilateral trade and investment, creating distinctive trade and investment highlights while enhancing the scale and quality of two-way trade and investment," Li said.

Yahya Sutarya, deputy director administrative of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization, expressed optimism about the trade fair.

Having witnessed the growing cooperation between China and Indonesia during his four years of work in China, he believed that China's development would significantly benefit Indonesia, especially in the education sector. "I hope that the education equipment exhibition during this trade fair will act as a catalyst for positive reforms in Indonesia's education sector," he said.

