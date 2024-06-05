China moves to improve social credit system

Xinhua) 08:14, June 05, 2024

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China's National Development and Reform Commission on Tuesday unveiled a plan to further develop the country's social credit system.

According to the plan, the country will accelerate legislation related to the social credit system while regulating the procedures for utilizing credit information.

Local financing credit service platforms will be further integrated, with greater efforts to guarantee safer flows of public data as well as stronger protection of privacy and business secrets.

A standardized and reliable credit record mechanism will be introduced for business registration, legal services, taxation, customs, finance, and intellectual property rights. Additionally, the country's social credit system will expand to cover areas across healthcare, child and elderly care, housekeeping, tourism, and shopping, as per the plan.

The plan also includes measures to ensure government trustworthiness and enhance credit data collection for civil servants, lawyers, housekeepers, and financial professionals.

