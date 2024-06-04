Images of lunar surface taken by Chang'e-6 probe

Xinhua) 13:43, June 04, 2024

This photo taken and beamed back to Earth autonomously by a mini rover released from the lander-ascender combination of Chang'e-6 probe shows a view of the combination itself on the lunar surface, June 3, 2024. (CNSA/Handout via Xinhua)

The ascender of China's Chang'e-6 probe lifted off from lunar surface on Tuesday morning, carrying samples collected from the moon's far side, an unprecedented feat in human lunar exploration history.

The ascender has entered a preset orbit around the moon, said the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

This stitched panoramic image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on June 4, 2024, which was taken with the panoramic camera on the lander of Chang'e-6 probe, shows a view of the lunar surface. (CNSA/Handout via Xinhua)

This image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on June 4, 2024, which was taken with the landing camera on the lander of Chang'e-6 probe, shows a view of the lunar surface. (CNSA/Handout via Xinhua)

